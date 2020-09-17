Pittman names new Deputy CAO for Land Use

County Executive Steuart Pittman today announced that Lori Rhodes will be the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use. Ms. Rhodes is a 30 year veteran of Anne Arundel County government and currently serves as Assistant Planning and Zoning Officer in the Office of Planning and Zoning. The County Executive also announced that Pam Jordan, who is serving as interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services, will assume her position permanently. Both positions take effect on September 17.

“These two positions are the keys to delivering on the promises I made when I ran for this office: to manage development in a way that improves our quality of life and environment, and to protect the health and wellness of our residents,” said County Executive Pittman. “Both of these women have the experience, the skills, and the determination to deliver on that agenda, and I am honored that they have agreed to serve.”

Ms. Rhodes first started as a receptionist for the Office of Planning and Zoning (OPZ) in March, 1990. During her career at OPZ, she was elevated to Planner, then Planning Administrator, and ultimately Assistant Planning and Zoning Director in December 2018. Ms. Rhodes is known throughout county government as a dynamic leader and has extensive knowledge of state and county zoning and land use regulations. She is responsible for several team building and mentoring initiatives in the Zoning Division and developing a comprehensive training manual for Zoning Enforcement inspectors.

“I’m excited and honored to join the County Executive’s office in this new role,” said Ms. Rhodes. “I look forward to focusing my efforts to help make Anne Arundel County ‘The Best Place For All.’”

The position has been vacant since Matthew Power was elevated to Chief Administrative Officer on July 1.

Pam Jordan has been serving as the interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services since July 8, taking over for Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin when she became Chief of Staff. Today, County Executive Pittman announced that she would be permanent in that role, in which she has excelled.

Ms. Jordan brings more than 40 years of institutional knowledge in Anne Arundel County government that is key to leading the county’s health and human services agencies through extraordinary times. She is the former Director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities and previously served as the county’s coordinator for the Americans with Disabilities Act. She has been known throughout her career for her insight and flexibility to customize essential and daily services – a quality that has served those most at risk during the county’s response to COVID-19.

“With Ms. Rhodes and Ms. Jordan now in place, I can say with confidence that we have created the smartest, hardest-working, and most diverse administration in the history of our county,” said County Executive Pittman.

With Ms. Jordan becoming the permanent Deputy Chief Administrator for Health and Human Services, County Executive Pittman also announced today that interim Director of Department of Aging and Disabilities Karrisa Gouin would be the new permanent director for that agency.

The effective date of these personnel announcements is September 17, 2020.

