Paul Reed Smith to headline free Wellness House virtual concert

It is 2020 and virtually all events are…well, virtual. And the Wellness House of Annapolis is no different including their upcoming Rock N Roll Benefit by the Bay.

This benefit will feature the Paul Reed Smith Band on September 24th at 7:00pm.

The virtual concert will take place on September 24 at 7:00pm inside of the recording studio of Paul Reed Smith. Prior to each song, the band will explain the song and the meanings behind them. Budding musician yourself? The band will also be breaking down pieces of a few songs for you to learn.

What is unique about this event is that cancer has personally touched each member of the band, so playing for the Wellness House was a no-brainer.

While the concert is free to the public, sponsorship opportunities are available and come with gourmet dinner and wine pick-up packages provided by Ken’s Creative Kitchen.

For more information or sponsorship information visit www.annapoliswellnesshouse.org/rnrbenefit

Wellness House of Annapolis is a nonprofit organization that provides a place for cancer patients and their families to learn healthy and helpful coping skills to use while dealing with the physical, as well as the psychological, effects of cancer. Since 2007, Wellness House has been providing families affected by cancer with free resources, but because of the recent COVID pandemic in March, they had to shut their physical doors.

How to watch our FREE concert:

1. Mark your calendar & set a reminder for September the 24th @ 7pm

2. Share this with your Family and Friends

3. Create your own personal concert dining experience with your own festive food. Tag Wellness House in your home-concert experience on social media @WellnessHouseofAnnapolis

4. Tune in at 7pm to the concert featuring THE PAUL REED SMITH BAND at www.annapoliswellnesshouse.org/rnrbenefit and enjoy the show!

If you want to get some insight into Paul Reed Smith, have a listen to this podcast we did with him just over a year ago.

