On first day of school, Arundel High needs to address questionable question

| September 08, 2020, 09:32 PM

While there were no bumps in the bus transportation for Anne Arundel County on the first day of school, the same cannot be said for a US Government class at Arundel High School in Gambrills.

A question was posed to the students identifying LeBron James, Joe Smith, and (fomer) Sherriff Ron Bateman who were hypothetically pulled over for having illegal narcotics in their cars. The question seems to indicate that Bateman was released and gives no indication as to the status of the others. The question was about principles of governement.

Bateman served as the Anne Arundel County Sherriff until he was defeated in 2018 by current Sherriff Jim Fredericks. However, Bateman is now a private citizen and continues to live in Pasadena.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Gina Davenport said in part:

Life is full of teachable moments, and this is one for our entire team. We pride ourselves on our ability to help students understand their place as global citizens. We have done tremendous work over the years to promote social justice and cultivate students who are compassionate, accepting, tolerant, and who work hard to help develop communities that exhibit those values. We are not perfect, and in this case we fell short.

Arundel High was the pilot school for the mandatory Global Community Citizenship Course which is now a graduation requirement. The genesis of the course was the rise of bullying and biases in the school community.

Download (PDF, 129KB)

«