New outdoor spaces popping up at Annapolis Town Center

Continuing efforts to bring new opportunities for the community to connect and engage, the Annapolis Town Center spent the summer revitalizing open air spaces and providing guests with the chance to safely gather in creative and exciting ways. Tenant involvement, new partnerships, and artistic collaboration are just a few ways the Town Center builds upon their growing destination.

Dedicated to providing a community-centered environment for guests and residents, the Town Center activated three new outdoor spaces: The Green, The Patio, and The Garden. Each space featured its own physically distanced seating arrangement and decor to match the tone and vibe of the weekly tenant and partner hosted events. Thursday’s Vinyl’s & Vino in the Garden consisted of a night under the twinkling lights, enjoying great wine cocktails by local business Vintage Views: The Wandering Bar and new music spun by DJ Crawdads. Dinner on the Boulevard hosted by Ziki’s Japanese Steakhouse provided guests with two seating opportunities to dine under the stars. A special menu provided guests with a delicious dining experience with their closest friends and family while enjoying the soothing sounds of Larry Lay, the Piano Man.

Partnering with local art studio, ArtFarm Annapolis, Sketch Night enticed a new guest to the center – the growing artist. These evenings featured a live model drawing session, paired with the perfect music to inspire guest’s inner creative. Every Saturday morning, Yoga Factory joined a group of avid fitness enthusiasts on The Green for a complimentary yoga session and light refreshments. These varying partnerships continue to add to the Town Center’s ability to expand its reach and create new business relationships for the benefit of all.

Further enhancing the guest experience, the Town Center partnered with the local arts community to visually enhance the property.. The Great Egret, created by well-known Annapolis artist, Jahru, is a new eye-catching mural located on the steps next to Cooper’s Hawk, where visitors are presented with the perfect opportunity to snap a fun photo as they shop, dine or visit a weekly event. New installments such as the mural add to the overall guest experience when visiting the property.

The Town Center also hosted Fearless Girls Photo Club, founded and run by Art Farm Annapolis co-owner Alison Harbaugh. This groundbreaking program helps foster the creative skills of young photographers and empowers them to be confident and creative through their work. The group of girls were invited to the Center to expand their skills, build their portfolio, and create a photo story on participating retailers. This collaborative relationship is just another example of the social good experiences the Town Center hosts around the property.

Whether it’s supporting local artists and organizations or partnering with the community to give back, the Town Center is committed to enhancing the experience of all guests and residents, providing much more than the average retail trip.

“It is wonderful to see the team at the Town Center bring in new tenants and also maintain the onsite experience for those of us living here,” Barry Scher, resident of Grandview Condominiums said. “The addition of fun open spaces, the new mural, and cool new activities right here where I live has been a game changer.”

The use of these open spaces will continue as the Town Center’s vision expands to meet the needs of its guests. As the holiday season is fast approaching, a new slate of events are also in the works for the whole family to enjoy and take part in.

For a full calendar of upcoming events, check out VisitATC.com. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

