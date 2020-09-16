Maryland Restaurant Week starts on September 18th, here are the local participating restaurants

We all know about Annapolis Restaurant Week in February and March, but have you heard abot Maryland Restaurant Week? Probably not, because this is the first year!

Maryland Restaurant Week is the first-ever statewide restaurant week, taking place Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 27, 2020. Unlike your typical restaurant weeks, the Restaurant Association of Maryland is bringing all counties and all restaurants together for a week long effort in support the dining industry.

No course requirements, no prix-fixe menus needed, and no costs to play. Restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.

Below are the Anne Arundel County restaurants that are participating. You can explore all of the restaurants across Maryland and thier menus at Maryland Restaurant Week!

Brian Boru

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Elevation Burger

Galway Bay

Killarney House

McGarvey’s

Middleton Tavern

Pirate’s Cove

Rams Head Tavern

Rams Head Dockside

Rams Head Roadhouse

Ruth’s Chris

Sam’s on the Waterfront

Romano’s Bar & Grill

Squisito Pizza Pasta & more

The Breakfast Shoppe

The Grill at Quarterfield Station

Yellowfin

The Office Bar & Grill

Rumor Meal

