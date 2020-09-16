Maryland Restaurant Week starts on September 18th, here are the local participating restaurants
We all know about Annapolis Restaurant Week in February and March, but have you heard abot Maryland Restaurant Week? Probably not, because this is the first year!
Maryland Restaurant Week is the first-ever statewide restaurant week, taking place Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 27, 2020. Unlike your typical restaurant weeks, the Restaurant Association of Maryland is bringing all counties and all restaurants together for a week long effort in support the dining industry.
No course requirements, no prix-fixe menus needed, and no costs to play. Restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.
Below are the Anne Arundel County restaurants that are participating. You can explore all of the restaurants across Maryland and thier menus at Maryland Restaurant Week!
- Brian Boru
- Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
- Elevation Burger
- Galway Bay
- Killarney House
- McGarvey’s
- Middleton Tavern
- Pirate’s Cove
- Rams Head Tavern
- Rams Head Dockside
- Rams Head Roadhouse
- Ruth’s Chris
- Sam’s on the Waterfront
- Romano’s Bar & Grill
- Squisito Pizza Pasta & more
- The Breakfast Shoppe
- The Grill at Quarterfield Station
- Yellowfin
- The Office Bar & Grill
- Rumor Meal
