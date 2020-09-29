Maryland Hall re-opens for live performances this weekend with the Eastport Oyster Boys

Maryland Hall is once again the home of live performances! After six months of being dark, the Eastport Oyster Boys will reopen the Hall’s performance spaces on Friday, October 2nd at 6:30 pm – with a twist – the building is the Hall’s newest stage. The outdoor Front Stairs Concert will be enjoyed from the spacious front lawn where the official Musical Goodwill Ambassadors of the Chesapeake Bay will welcome the audience to a new, safe experience for enjoying performances in Annapolis. This is also the band’s first public concert in their home port since March.

“Come out and be a part of the celebration of all things Annapolis, Eastport and the Chesapeake with us Eastport Oyster Boys as we kick off the new and exciting return of live performances to Maryland Hall. We’re honored to open this series,” says longtime Oyster Boy Kevin Brooks.

Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets. Beer and wine will be for sale, no outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. Tickets should be purchased in advance.

The concert is the first of Maryland Hall’s new Front Stairs Concert series that is slated to include outdoor concerts, film screenings and community conversations. Soul singer Carronne Jones debuted the concept earlier this month to a virtual audience for a livestreamed Arts Alive! event. The Maryland Hall team is working quickly to book as many outdoor events as weather will allow. The safe gathering of audiences outside will prepare the team for the transition to reopening the indoor theaters later this year.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols Include:

Tickets are limited in alignment with the limit on gatherings in Anne Arundel County

Face masks are required at all times except for when eating or drinking

Temperature checks at check-in

Guests to sit with members of their household only and keep a 6-foot distance from any other parties

Respect social distancing whenever possible

Advanced tickets required

Enhanced cleaning measures inside Maryland Hall building and restrooms

The Eastport Oyster Boys were selected for the reopening because of their special ability to bring together the local community and warmly connect with audiences, even during times of hardship. The Eastport Oyster Boys love to share their musical celebration and stories of life on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. For over two decades they have educated, amused and delighted thousands with their wit, wisdom and special message of stewardship and appreciation for the Bay and its unique maritime culture and history.

For tickets and more information, visit marylandhall.org. The concert is Friday, October 2nd at 6:30 pm at Maryland Hall located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland.

