Maryland brewery releases new IPA remeniscent of The Capital Wheel

The Capital Wheel is open rain or shine, 365 days a year; and is always a perfect 72-degrees inside each private, climate-controlled gondola. “The Perfect Day” from True Respite Brewing was inspired by that vision of a perfect ride on The Capital Wheel and is being released today in follow up to the previous related brew in the series called It’s Too Foggy. The inspiration behind the name of the beer and the story on how they were developed tells the tale of a visit postponed and finally being fulfilled for the Brewery’s owner and family, the O’Leary’s.

The story began around Father’s Day 2019 when brewery Co-Founders Brendan and Bailey O’Leary took their kids, Aidan and Aislinn to National Harbor to ride The Capital Wheel. When they arrived they found the harbor was too foggy for viewing sites and they didn’t take the ride; the kids were devastated. From then on, each time Brendan or Bailey said “no” to something Aislinn wanted, she would mutter to herself that “it’s too foggy.” That phrase came to represent her unique experiences dealing with disappointment and searching for understanding. Brendan and Bailey decided to name an Inner Circle Series beer after her and released It’s Too Foggy in fall 2019.

National Harbor’s marketing team discovered the brew and story behind it and wanted to help fulfill Aslinn’s desire to experience that perfect day to ride The Capital Wheel. Fast forward to summer 2020, the O’Leary’s collaborated with National Harbor and The Capital Wheel to create a follow up brew to celebrate a perfect day riding The Capital Wheel at National Harbor. The Perfect Day brew is a Hazy DIPA (8.2%). “Riding The Capital Wheel is part of a perfect day of fun experiences guests can expect when visiting National Harbor, pair it with a tasty beverage, great dining and shopping and an overnight stay, makes for a fun Harborcation getaway” said Jackie Saunders, AVP marketing, National Harbor.

The Capital Wheel is including the new brew in an experience package and is open daily with tickets available online. The Elevation Celebration Package feature includes 2 tickets for The Capital Wheel, 2 The Perfect Day Beers and 2 Souvenir Cups (other beverages available as well.)

