Man robbed of $3200 after accepting ride from unknown person

The Annapolis Police are investigating the theft of $3200 from a man who believes that thhe money was taken from him by a person who gave him a ride to the bank.

Content Continues Below

On September 1st at approximately 11:30am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Street for a report of a theft .

Officers spoke with the victim who advised that he obtained a ride from an unknown subject to go to a local bank.

After withdrawing $3200 from his bank the victim was driven back to the 100 block of West Street.

The victim believes that as he was exiting the vehicle, the unknown suspect removed the bank envelope from his pocket.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB