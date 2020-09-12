--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Mitchell Gallery (Encore Presentation)

| September 12, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

The Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery is celebrating 30 years of art in Annapolis. But this is not just any art!

Mitchell Gallery is a hidden gem in Annapolis and a true world-class art museum. It is tucked away on the St. John’s College campus adjacent to the Francis Scott Key Auditorium.

Have a listen as we speak with museum Director, Hydee Schaller; and Art Educator, Lucinda Edinberg. You will find out what is coming up, their favorite exhibits, and a bunch of facts you never knew. Here’s one– Mitchell Gallery is THE ONLY accredited (American Alliance of Museums) museum on a college campus in Maryland. And is one of only six accredited museums in the entire State!

Have a listen, visit the gallery and the website to learn more and find out how you can help art grow in Annapolis.

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Tags: , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«