Legacy Business Spotlight: Mitchell Gallery (Encore Presentation)

The Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery is celebrating 30 years of art in Annapolis. But this is not just any art!

Mitchell Gallery is a hidden gem in Annapolis and a true world-class art museum. It is tucked away on the St. John’s College campus adjacent to the Francis Scott Key Auditorium.

Have a listen as we speak with museum Director, Hydee Schaller; and Art Educator, Lucinda Edinberg. You will find out what is coming up, their favorite exhibits, and a bunch of facts you never knew. Here’s one– Mitchell Gallery is THE ONLY accredited (American Alliance of Museums) museum on a college campus in Maryland. And is one of only six accredited museums in the entire State!

Have a listen, visit the gallery and the website to learn more and find out how you can help art grow in Annapolis.

