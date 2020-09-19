Legacy Business Spotlight: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat (Encore Presentation)

In 1997, Kurt and Audrey left the corporate world because no one could car for their dog quite the way they wanted. And the started Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat! Well, that’s the short version.

Today, 22 years later, their decision is still paying off for thousands of happy critters and humans. Dogwood Acres is not a kennel. Not at all. It is a 9 acre retreat for animals surrounded by love and attention overseen by a couple that wanted more for their (and your) furry friend.

Have a listen and find out the origins of Dogwood Acres, the growth, and the exciting things to come with a second location on the Eastern Shore! And if you are looking for a place to board your animal or for a daycare. Your search is likely over!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect



Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB