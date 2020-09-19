--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat (Encore Presentation)

| September 19, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

In 1997, Kurt and Audrey left the corporate world because no one could car for their dog quite the way they wanted. And the started Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat! Well, that’s the short version.

Today, 22 years later, their decision is still paying off for thousands of happy critters and humans. Dogwood Acres is not a kennel. Not at all. It is a 9 acre retreat for animals surrounded by love and attention overseen by a couple that wanted more for their (and your) furry friend.

Have a listen and find out the origins of Dogwood Acres, the growth, and the exciting things to come with a second location on the Eastern Shore!  And if you are looking for a place to board your animal or for a daycare. Your search is likely over!

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis.

