Leadership Anne Arundel announces Flagship Class for 2021

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Flagship Program Class of 2021.

Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

The ten-month program kicked off on Wednesday, September 9th at Historic London Town & Gardens and online with a two-day opening retreat. The hybrid retreat took place both in-person following State and County COVID safety guidelines and virtually. Following the retreat, participants will build community knowledge meeting for one full day each month. Session topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education & Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment and Agriculture/South County.

Participants are introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership, as well as, an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

According to President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “Now, more than ever, local community leaders need resources, support and connection. We are deeply proud to launch the Flagship 2021 class, a remarkable mix of public, private, for profit, government, non-profit and citizen community leaders, during these extraordinary times.”

Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2021 Class:

Suzanne Antkowiak – Director, South County Senior Activity Center, AA County Aging & Disabilities

Gina Baldwin – Owner, Baldwin Homes, Inc.

Holly Bentley – Principal, Learning Cadence

Comacell Brown, Jr. – CEO / Lead Graphic Designer, Cell Spitfire Paintings & Designs

Matthew Broyles – Tax Manager, TMDL CPAs & Consultants

Jon Bullough – Relationship Manager, M&T Bank

Gina Calvert – Manager, Gas Supply and Transportation, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

Jennifer Castellanos-Graham – Donor Engagement Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Candice Davis –Director of Marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel

LynAnn Dippel – Principal and Senior Advisor, Bay Point Wealth

Brandi Francis – Assistant Director of Community Relations & Planning, AA County Aging & Disabilities

John Frenaye – Publisher, Eye On Annapolis

James Gibbons – Audit Manager, TMDL CPAs & Consultants

Lieutenant John Gilmer – Commander-Personnel/Property Sections, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Laura Gratton – President, Ms Waterproofer Inc.

Roz Hamlett – Public Information Officer, Anne Arundel County

Chief Ed Jackson – City of Annapolis Police Department

Milena Kornyl – VP, Career Development and Community Services, AAWDC

Ashley Lyons – Chief Operating Officer, What’s Up? Media

Regina Macklin – Coordinator of College Service, Arundel Mills, Anne Arundel Community College

Sophia Minott – Senior Relationship Manager, United Way of Central Maryland

Karen Morsberger – Community Service Team, NSA State and Local Affairs

Andrew Noel – Senior Branch Manager/Vice President, M&T Bank

Amale Obeid – Senior Director, Strategy & Program Development, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Wendy Penny – Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Anne Arundel Medical Center

Chad Phillips – Senior Web Developer, Liquified Creative

Matt Power – Chief Administrative Officer, Anne Arundel County

Captain Daniel Rodriguez – Commander of Western District, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Roxana Rodriguez – Operations Manager/Owner, Caliente Grill

Ashley Rogers – Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library

Koven Roundtree – Chief of Human Resources, Anne Arundel County Public Library

Ellen Shiery – Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Carol Sisco – Chairman of the Board, Annapolis Maritime Museum

Courtney Stafford – Director of Business Development, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Allison Taylor – Director of Government Relations, Kaiser Permanente

Susan Thomas – Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Julie Weber – Vice President, Accounting, Skyline Technology Solutions



