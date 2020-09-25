Kick Gas with Annapolis Green and National Drive Electric Week

Annapolis Green is bringing the National Drive Electric Week to Annapolis, September 26-October 4. This is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of and options for driving electric.

EVs are fun to drive and one of the best things you can do to mitigate Climate Change! Besides, they’re becoming pretty normal now… are less expensive than you think, stylish, and convenient. Annapolis Green says that’s pretty Kick Gas!

Why is an environmental organization like Annapolis Green advocating for driving electric?

“It’s about Climate Change and driving emissions-free,” said Elvia Thompson, Annapolis Green President and Co-founder. “About 80% of the carbon load on our atmosphere comes from the transportation. Driving electric is one thing almost everyone can do to combat the effects of Climate Change that threaten our planet without inconvenience. And, it will save drivers money in the long run.”

Wednesday, September 30, 6 – 8 pm

KICK GAS! EVS HIT THE AVENUE! – AN ELECTRIFYING EVENING OF CARS & A FUNDRAISING DINNER!

EVs Hit the Avenue – 6 – 8 pm

In the Maryland Avenue Recovery Zone, EVs will be parked on the Avenue while it is closed to car traffic but open for outdoor dining. EV owners (and dealers) want to engage with the public to answer questions about their cars and the driving electric experience. (Everybody will be required to wear a mask.) Watch for a spontaneous dance of the Electric Slide (for this night, the Electric Ride!). Join the fun led by dancers from the Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Dinner – 4 – 10 pm

Enjoy evening dining at Galway Bay Irish Restaurant on Maryland Avenue for a delicious dinner under the stars (or inside) to benefit Annapolis Green. Make a reservation or just walk in and tell the server you’re there for the Annapolis Green fundraiser.

Thursday, October 1, 8 – 9:30 pm

KICK GAS! ANNAPOLIS GREEN CELEBRATES DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK VIRTUALLY!

Zoom in for our virtual showcase of various models of the more than 40 plug-in vehicles available today in a fun, interactive way. Take a virtual test drive!

Highlights:

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles will open the event and discuss the BGE-County-City partnership to install charging stations in public areas such as the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. The speakers will cut a ribbon to officially inaugurate the charging stations at the library.

County Executive Pittman will discuss his recent initiative to convert the county fleet to all-electric in the next 15 years.

BGE representatives will discuss how home charging affects your electric bill and what residential rebates are available for home charging equipment.

There will be special “electric” music, quizzes and prizes.

Friday, October 2, 4 – 9 pm

KICK GAS! – EVS HIT THE STREET – WEST STREET, THAT IS

A different set of 4 to 6 EVs will be parked on the Street while it is closed to car traffic but open for outdoor dining. (Everybody will be required to wear a mask.) Learn about the benefits of driving electric — for your wallet and the planet and be prepared to be surprised! Hey, it’s electric!

For Friday night diners in West Street West Street Recovery Zone, watch for unique “electrifying drinks” at participating restaurants!

There are many events in our region during National Drive Electric Week. Check the Annapolis Green website for details. annapolisgreen.com/drive-electric/.

Annapolis Green’s Kick Gas! events are presented in conjunction with sponsor Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC. Local sponsors for include:, Rommel Harley-Davidson Annapolis, Porsche Annapolis, Solar Energy Services, Four Rivers Heritage, BGE/EV Smart, Mid-Atlantic GEM, and Neighborhood Sun.

National Drive Electric Week is presented by Plug In America, Sierra Club, and Electric Auto Association.

