It’s official! State and local dignitaries welcome Wilma Lee to Annapolis City Dock

On Friday afternoon, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Annapolis Alderman Ross Arnett, Delegate Shaneka Henson, and Senator Sarah Elfreth joined members of the Board of Trustees and others to officially welcome the Skipjack Wilma Lee to Annapolis and City Dock.

Before the officia ribbon cutting, Mayor Buckely remarked about how good it was to bring “authenticity” back to City Dock. And the Mayor has a connection with the Wilma Lee. She was found on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina which is where he was married and where his father-in-law lives.

Alderman Ross Arnett, Delegate Shaneka Henson, Alice Estrada (President and CEO, Annapolis Maritime Museum), Senator Sarah Elfreth, Carol Sisco (Chair, Annapolis Maritime Museum Board), Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley welcome the skipjack WIlma Lee to Annapolis

The Wilma Lee is 47 feet on the deck, 16 feet at the beam, and almost 75 feet overall, including the bowsprit and the davit. Her mast rises nearly 65 feet above the water line. With the centerboard down, she draws around six feet of water. Her boom is almost 45 feet long, making for a sail area, including the jib, of over 1,700 square feet of canvas.

Want to take a sail? Time is limited. Publc sails this year will only be offered through October and they depart from City Dock in Annapolis. When not on a public sail, the skipjack is available for private charter, dockside tours, and educational opportunities offered by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park throughout the year.

For reservations and tickets please visit amaritime.org/wilmalee. Here are your choices for public cruises:

Heritage Cruises : Experience Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay every week on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 3 to 5 pm like never before on this guided heritage sail aboard the historic skipjack Wilma Lee. Learn about the city’s history and the ecology of the Bay while viewing landmarks like the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Naval Academy. Tour guides will identify and share fun facts about native Chesapeake Bay wildlife during the cruise. Perfect for families and maritime enthusiasts. $35 Adults (18+), $15 Kids (7 – 17), Free Child (6 & under). Depart/return from Annapolis City Dock, harborside of Susan Campbell Park, Dock Street, Annapolis, MD.

Sunset Cruises : Join our crew every week on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 6:15 to 8:15 pm for an extraordinary cruise on the Chesapeake Bay. Includes complimentary beverages (wine, beer, canned cocktails and soda). $60.00 per person (Friday & Saturday), $50.00 per person (Thursday & Sunday), 21 and older only. Depart/return from Annapolis City Dock, harborside of Susan Campbell Park, Dock Street, Annapolis, MD.

Wednesday Night Races (WNR) Watch Party : Join our crew every week on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for an extraordinary view of the races. The WNR tradition watch party aboard the Wilma Lee is a perfect opportunity to catch the races up close. We invite you to sit back and watch the fierce competition of one-design sailboat racing. Includes complimentary beverages (wine, beer, canned cocktails and soda). $50.00 per person, 21 and older only. Depart/return from the AMM’s Museum Campus in Eastport, 723 Second Street.

For private charters and educational opportunities:

Private Charters : Give your guests the unique experience of setting sail with us on the Wilma Lee, one of only a few remaining Chesapeake Bay Skipjacks. The Wilma Lee offers an authentic setting perfect for small weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, reunions, vow renewals, bachelor/bachelorette parties, cocktail parties, corporate team building, or just a casual cruise on the water. Clients will work with preferred caterer to select food/drink and use catering staff. Maximum capacity is 35 guests.

Education Cruises : Come experience what life was like as a crew member living on the water, become familiar with skipjack terminology and tools, and explore the water ways and tributaries around the Bay. Students will be actively engaged in conducting water quality testing, investigating Bay animals, maritime history, and STEM concepts, all while enjoying the beautiful Chesapeake Bay setting. Our Wilma Lee Education Program is available for school groups, scout troops, homeschool co-ops, and other youth groups (5th grade and older). Cost is $18/participant for 2 hours (35 person max, currently reduced to 20 people due to COVID-19 restrictions). Trips start Fall 2020.

For more information regarding tickets and reservations, visit amaritime.org or contact the museum at [email protected].

