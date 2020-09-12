In-person appointments now accepted at all 16 Anne Arundel County Public Libraries

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library today announced that customers can now set up in-person appointments at any of the system’s 16 locations. Customers can now request access to library buildings to browse the stacks for books, movies and music, use a library computer or get help from highly trained staff.

Customers interested in making an appointment should call the branch they wish to visit. Hours and length of appointments vary. A list of branch locations, including phone numbers can be found at www.aacpl.net/location.

Content Continues Below

“We are excited to welcome customers back inside our buildings, albeit in a more controlled manner,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “Library staff never stopped serving customers since curbside operations started in June and we continue to look for innovative ways to safely provide what our customers want and need.”

The library’s Contactless Curbside Pickup continues to provide a safe way to pick up materials and small print jobs. Hours for the service include:

Monday – Thursday from 10 am to noon and 3-6 pm Friday and Saturday from 10 am to noon and 2-4 pm Sunday (starting September 13 at some branches) from 1-5 pm



Additionally, the library offers free wireless printing of up to 10 black and white pages, outdoor Wi-Fi at all library branches (except Riviera Beach), telephone assistance for research, book recommendations and more, virtual assistance from the Ask a Librarian email service and many online programs for all ages.

Book drops remain open and staff are working diligently to add more services including laptop checkouts with mobile hotspots, virtual assistance from a librarian via Zoom, book bundles and outdoor activities.

The library continues to increase its offering of virtual programs through Zoom and Facebook Live. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB