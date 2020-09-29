Hyatt & Weber announces new Government Affairs and Lobbying practice

Hyatt & Weber, P.A., a law firm headquartered in Annapolis has announced the formation of its Government Affairs and Lobbying practice group dedicated to providing clients with a comprehensive array of bipartisan legislative services and solutions.

The new practice, headed by Steven Hyatt, draws on the experience of more than a dozen of the firm’s attorneys who bring a comprehensive array of skills, including issue analysis, strategic planning, coalition-building and public relations. For decades, the firm and its lawyers have built and maintained meaningful relationships with those in the legislative, executive and regulatory offices of Maryland, Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis governments. Like the firm itself, the Government Affairs and Lobbying practice is guided by the principles of integrity, honesty, professionalism, credibility, consistency and trust.

“Our attorneys help clients advance their platforms by helping them connect with like-minded groups and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle,” said Hyatt. “Establishing this new practice allows us to deliver another dimension of legal services that our existing client base requires as well as to serve the needs of businesses and organizations across the state as they strive to make their voices heard.”

The practice will serve public and private businesses, established and start-up companies, nonprofits and trade associations representing a broad spectrum of industries ranging from financial services, cannabis, real estate, environmental and energy to commercial and residential construction and development, food and beverage, retail and restaurants.

Founded in 1979, Hyatt & Weber is one of the leading law firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Annapolis-based firm provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia.

