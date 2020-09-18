How to stay healthy and vote in Anne Arundel County this November

County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced plans to protect public health and voting integrity for the November 3 general election. Citing a triple threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal cutbacks to the US Postal Service, and what Pittman referred to as “a state retreat from mail-in voting”, the County Executive encouraged voters to make a plan to vote now, using one of four methods the county is providing: Vote by mail, ballot drop boxes, early voting, or voting on election day.

“We started planning for a record-setting turnout a year ago,” said County Executive Pittman. “When the pandemic arrived we staged a successful mail-in election for the primary. The Governor is not allowing that for the general election, and now the President is telling us that the Postal Service may not be able to deliver our ballots. We must protect not only the health of our residents, but also the right of our people to vote. We are moving voting locations to high capacity sites, maximizing the use of ballot drop boxes, and doing everything humanly possible to help our residents through this unnecessarily complicated election. Protect your health and your vote – request a ballot now.”

County Executive Pittman partnered with Joe Torre, election director for the county Board of Elections, to provide safe and secure options for county voters to cast their ballots. The Board is projecting a high turnout of 85 percent of registered voters, or about 337,500 voters. In recent days, elections staff worked with Board of Education personnel to secure 25 voting locations at county schools. Schools are optimal voting centers because they have gymnasiums, cafeterias and other large areas to accommodate social distancing. Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, Heritage Community Church in Severn and Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall are also serving as voting sites.

Seven of the election day sites will also serve as early voting locations, from October 26 – November 2. In addition, the county is providing 29 secure ballot drop boxes, one at each of the 28 voting locations and an additional dropbox at the Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie. Dropboxes will have 24 hour security and video surveillance and be available to accept ballots beginning October 1.

“To stay safe during this pandemic and to avoid lines during Early Voting and on Election Day, apply for a Vote by Mail ballot on our website at www.aacounty.org/vote,” said Joe Torre, election director at the Board of Elections. “When you receive your Vote by Mail ballot, please mail it to our office or drop it in a dropbox as soon as possible.”

The county is taking steps to ensure voting is safe, no matter which method voters choose. County health officials have been working with elections staff to put proper safety measures in place and train election judges and volunteers on proper COVID-19 protocols.

“Voting by mail or dropbox are the safest options to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “If you choose to vote in person, wear your mask, maintain six feet of distance and take advantage of early voting to beat the crowds.”

County Council Chair Allison Pickard (District 2) also voiced support for the county’s efforts.

“It is paramount to protect every citizen’s right to vote and their ability to do so safely,” said Council Chair Allison Pickard. “I am pleased that our County Executive, Health Officer and Board of Elections have worked diligently and collaboratively to craft this plan to facilitate safe and secure in person voting and vote by mail options.”

County Executive Pittman also announced a new county webpage to serve as a portal for critical voting information. The site, www.aacounty.org/vote, contains the full list of voting sites, links to voter registration, mail-in voting, and other important resources. The site will be updated in coming days to include a map-based utility to look up voting sites.

Full list of voting sites (early voting sites are marked in bold italics):

Annapolis area Annapolis High School Bates Middle School Broadneck High School Pip Moyer Recreation Center Rolling Knolls Elementary School

Arnold Magothy River Middle School

Brooklyn Park Brooklyn Park Middle School

Crofton Crofton Middle School Crofton Elementary School

Edgewater South River High School

Fort Meade Meade High School

Odenton/Gambrills Arundel High School

Glen Burnie Board of Elections office – Ballot drop box only Corkran Middle School Glen Burnie High School Marley Middle School North County High School Solley Elementary School

Hanover Chesapeake Science Point Charter School

Harwood/Lothian Southern High School Southern Middle School

Laurel Brock Bridge Elementary School

Millersville Old Mill High School Millersville Elementary School

Pasadena Chesapeake High School Northeast High School

Severn Heritage Community Church

Severna Park Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall Severna Park High School



