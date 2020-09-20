Historic Annapolis Hosts: The Legacy of the Green Book a Smithsonian Affiliations Virtual Scholar Talk

On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7 pm, join Historic Annapolis, the Smithsonian Affiliations, the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, and author, photographer, and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor to explore the legacy of the Green Book, its impact on communities, businesses, and families, and its relevance today. This event on Zoom will be a simultaneous broadcast to select Smithsonian Affiliate partners only, across the United States. After the program’s interview format, participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in the chat. The talk is free, however registration is required and can be made at www.annapolis.org or by calling 410.267.7619.

Content Continues Below

In 1936, Victor Hugo Green, a Harlem postman, began publishing a guide for African American travelers to offer travel options during America’s Jim Crow era. The Green Book, as it was known, was a sustained success for almost thirty years. The book became a vital resource for traveling people of color in a time of pervasive segregation when strict local and state laws dictated which businesses Black travelers could patronize. Those who attempted to disobey these laws faced arrest, fines, humiliation, violence and even death.

The talk will be moderated by Marquette Folley, a social and cultural historian and exhibition developer and project manager, and current director of the Smithsonian Institution Travelling Exhibition Services (SITES).

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB