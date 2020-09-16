Harry Potter wants you to visit him in Gambrills

The world’s most beloved wizard has landed at Maryland Sunrise Farm in Gambrills, Maryland and thousands have flocked to see him. With the help of The MAiZE company – the world’s leading designer of more than 4,000 corn mazes to date, Maryland Corn Maze has worked hard to plant an intricate, challenging maze, in over 8 acres of corn that showcases Harry Potter flying over Hogwarts.

Harry Potter delights young and old across the globe and The Maryland Corn Maze hopes to challenge the wits of those seeking to find the one exit from its life size, mind-boggling, Hogwarts shaped, puzzle, made of corn. Though the correct pathway can be walked in approximately thirty minutes, most wandering maze-goers will require about one hour to travel through the eight acres of twists, turns and decision points. There are ten HP characters to ‘meet’ in one phase of the maze and finding them will help guide you towards the exit. Another phase offers a farm animal game as your guide. A sixteen-foot tower sits in the center of the maze and a staff member keeps lookout at all times to guide patrons who have lost their way.

Content Continues Below

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farmyard. You will find a hayride, pumpkins, pedal carts, sling shots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, and more. There are fantastic food choices including butter beer and fresh dipped corn dogs. It’s a full day of country fun right here in the city!

What better place to social distance than a wide-open farm? Did you know that 425 people can have their own 10 square feet of space in one acre of land? Families have made The Maryland Sunrise Farm Corn Maze part of their Fall Family Tradition since 2006. They come to the farm to spend a special day together as a family unit. They don’t come to meet other people like folks do at other types of festivals. They come to get away from outside forces and experience “Fall”! They come for the great family pictures too!

MD Corn Maze staff plans to stagger maze entrance for each group to give those looking to get lost ample space to do so without running into other groups. They will offer online ticketing for a more touch free entry and have added plenty of other COVID safety additions for 2020.

The Maryland Corn Maze opens Sept 19 through November 9. Hours of operation are Friday 12 noon- 7PM, Saturday 10:00-7PM, Sunday 11AM-7PM. The location is 389 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $12 (non-peak) and $14 (peak) and discounts are offered for groups and military.

There are special weekends for Teachers, First Responders and Scouts. For more information or to make reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.MDCornMaze.com

