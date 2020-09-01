Governor Hogan moved Maryland into Stage 3 of Recovery effective 5:00pm Friday September 4th

Effective at 5:00pm on Friday, all businesses in Maryland will be able to open with safety precautions in place.

Movie theaters and live entertainment complexes can open at 50% capacity or 100 people. For outdoor venues, it is 50% capacity or 250 people.

For retail stores and religious facilities, capacity can be increased to 75% (previously 50%).

The Governor also cautioned that the local jurisdictions still have the authority to be more restrictive than the State.

