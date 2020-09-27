--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Governor Hogan awards $10M to Maryland Community Colleges

| September 27, 2020, 01:24 PM

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $10 million in grant awards for Maryland’s 16 community colleges to expand education opportunities and workforce development programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund is a federal grant for governors to support and assist local education agencies, higher education institutions, and other educational entities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19, and is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Governor Hogan has committed $45.7 million in GEER funding to wide-ranging education initiatives, as well as an additional $300 million for K-12 and higher education through the CARES Act.

“Thanks to our state’s world-class academic community, Maryland continues to be home to one of the most highly educated workforces in America,” said Governor Hogan. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we offer all Marylanders every opportunity to get the tools they need to stay competitive in the job market, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant funding will help community colleges expand workforce development courses and continue professional education that leads to government or industry certification or licensure, particularly focused on individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through loss of employment.

“Countless Marylanders will have the opportunity to benefit from these courses and professional training, which would not have been available to them without this critical funding,” said Secretary of Higher Education Dr. James D. Fielder. “This is another example of how the Hogan administration has taken the challenges of this pandemic and turned them into opportunities to benefit Maryland residents.

Each college may use the funds to support any of the following activities/services:

  • Direct aid to students
  • Materials, supplies, and equipment
  • Curriculum
  • Salaries and wages
  • Professional development and technical training
  • Student recruitment, marketing, and advertising
  • Technology training, certification, examination and licensure fees/vouchers for programs

The Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Office of Grants Management is currently administering these awards.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

