Free clinic to cure the bane of every boat owner: launching, docking and trailering

Face it, the fun part of boating is letting the Chesapeake Bay wind blow through your hair as you hoist the sails or push forward on the throttle. The worst is losing your favorite hat or those new pair of sunglasses to the Bay. But somewhere in between–probably very close to the loss of a good hat–is figuring out how to smoothly dock, launch, and trailer your boat. If this is the bane of your boating life, there is help on the way! Free tips and tricks for launching, docking and trailering your boat.

Boating is a fun, family activity that can replace lost vacations and summer camps without interacting with crowds.But, boaters find launching, retrieving, and docking boats the most intimidating parts of the activity and they need a “judgement free” place to practice these skills.

FREE CLINICS

“Welcome to Boating” clinics will offer an easy way to learn to launch, dock, and trailer your boat. Beginners are welcome as well as seasoned skippers!

For the safety of all boaters and to ensure the new boaters have a good experience and stay in boating, the Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM), the Department of Natural Resources, and the Boat U.S. Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are coordinating a series of “Welcome to Boating” clinics to teach new boaters how to properly launch, retrieve/load, and dock a trailerable boat.

DATES

Septemer 1st and 3rd are the scheduled dates from 4 to 7 p.m. Only 30 reservations available each date. Each reservation allows you to bring one additional family member. The family member accompanying the registrant must be at least 14 years old.

The workshop is free, however, there is a charge to enter Sandy Point State Park of $4 per person.

Wearing of masks is required. Groups will be managed for optimal social distancing.

REGISTER

There is no cost to attend, however, online registraton is mandatory. Here’s your link!

