Excellence in Education Awards, now virtual, postponed to September 15th

| September 19, 2020, 01:40 PM

Rams Head

The Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony, originally scheduled for April 16th, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was disappointing that this celebration was postponed, the new virtual format allows for more participants to join the recognition of our 54 Teacher of the Year honorees on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Please join Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the 21st Century Education Foundation, and our Headline Sponsors, BGE & Comcast, as we honor our amazing Anne Arundel County teachers starting at 6 pm on AACPS-TV and streaming at www.aacps.org/2020EIEpresentation.

This family-friendly program will air on AACPS TV throughout the month of September.  Following the September 15th broadcast, the application process for the 2020-2021 Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year program will open.  Click here for details about the application process and to learn more about our teacher of the year honorees, past & present.

Source :
AACPS

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

