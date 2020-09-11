Director of Edgewater’s South River Healthcare lauded by state organization

South River Healthcare Center’s executive director, Phyllis Coleman was recently recognized by the Health Facilities Association of Maryland as a healthcare provider who went above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID pandemic.

Phyllis with South River Healbefore COVID first started, and she did not hesitate for one second to ensure her facility had what it needed to keep residents and employees safe and healthy.

Phyllis is the definition of a true hero having spent countless hours consoling families and residents, working longer than normal hours, motivating employees and being a guiding light for her community during uncertain times.

