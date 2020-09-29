Department of Aging and Disabilities to offer virtual caregiver workshop

The Department of Aging and Disabilities has announced an upcoming virtual Caregiver Educational Workshop.

Mary Chaput, Program Director for the Family Caregiver Support Programs in Anne Arundel County, will present “Respite Care: What Is It and How Do I Get It?” on October 29, 2020 at 7:00 pm via the Zoom platform. Respite care is an essential part of the overall support that families may need to keep their family member with a disability at home. Understanding when it’s time to find that care, whether a few hours a week or round-the-clock, is essential for family caregivers. The workshop will help you plan for and find care and will explore options for paying for care.

Register for this workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4339.

This workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.



