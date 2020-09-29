Crosby donates $75K for COVID relief, total donations now at $125K

To help local families, children and communities hit hard by COVID-19, the owners of Crosby Marketing Communicationshave donated $75,000 to support the work of three local nonprofits. The Crosby Foundation made grants of $25,000 each to:

– Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center, which will use the funds for its Safe Harbor program that provides food and housing assistance to those who are homeless or in imminent risk of becoming homeless. This includes providing stable housing arrangements to families that require emergency shelter due to the loss of their home or eviction.

– Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which will use the funds to purchase meals, baby food, diapers and daily necessities for families that have experienced job loss or financial hardship. According to Susan Thomas, the Food Bank’s Executive Director, the organization has been overwhelmed by demand due to COVID-19 and is struggling to keep its pantries full.

– The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) will use the grant for its Community Crisis Response Fund, which provides financial support to dozens of local charities and faith-based organizations that provide food security and basic human needs to the County’s most vulnerable and underserved populations. The Crosby Foundation is a Corporate Advised fund of the CFAAC.

Content Continues Below

“Too many families in our community are struggling like never before as this pandemic stretches on,” said Crosby President Raymond Crosby. “Members of the Crosby team are passionate about making a difference, and we hope these donations spread some hope and comfort to our neighbors in need.”

This $75,000 in grants follows $50,000 in donations the Crosby Foundation made in April to local charities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB