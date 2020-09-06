Crofton High’s Signature Program to focus on safety and security in the digital age

The county’s newest high school has all the cutting-edge technology any student could want, so it’s only natural that its Signature Program would be cutting edge as well.

Students enrolled in the Safety & Security in the Digital Age Signature Program at Crofton High School will have opportunities to explore a vast array of relevant content that can prepare them for myriad careers. The program was chosen by the school after a months long series of meetings with community members and school staff and approved by Superintendent George Arlotto.

“This is just a perfect fit – especially given the delivery of education during this pandemic – and an amazing way to continue to build community programs for our community’s school,” Crofton High School Principal Kathryn Feuerherd said. “There is so much knowledge right here at our fingertips, and I can’t wait to begin to get this program off the ground.”

Students in grades 9 and 10 will begin their studies in the program this spring as Crofton joins its 12 sister comprehensive AACPS high schools in offering robust student-centered, workforce-relevant studies led by teams of community business and organization professionals who have expertise in related career areas.

The process to arrive at a Signature theme was launched in August 2019. About two dozen community members met for five months with the school’s new administration – poring over regional workforce data, listening to speakers, and discussing many community-relevant ideas – before arriving on a theme to present to Dr. Arlotto.

The following workforce-relevant career topics will be among those considered for inclusion in Crofton’s Signature Program by the Integrated Community Stakeholder Team (ICST) tasked with leading the Signature Program and helping to develop the curriculum:

Personal Safety (physical, social/emotional, and mental safety)

Community Safety (public safety related to police, fire, justice, environmental health, animal control, military, transit authority, department of corrections, etc.)

Information Security (information privacy and security, anti-piracy)

Safety and Security within the Healthcare Arena (Technology Use & HIPAA Compliance)

Emergency/Crisis Disaster Management

Safety and Health in the Workplace

Financial Security

Intellectual Security (Intellectual Property Rights, brand protection, licensing)

Building Safety (codes, permits, laws, etc.)

Ergonomics

Safety and Security Training

Over the next three months, the school will create its ICST, composed of business and industry leaders, educators, and organizational trailblazers in workforce areas related to the Signature. Anyone with an interest in serving on the ICST should contact Ann Houghton, Crofton High School Signature Program Facilitator, at [email protected].

