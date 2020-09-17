COVID learning an instrument? Here are the different types of pianos

With COVID, we all seem to have some time on or hands and many are taking up a new hobby getting work done around the house, and some are learning to play an instrument. Looking into a piano or keyboard? Read on.

There are three major types of pianos; grand (acoustic), upright and electronic (digital). Although all three different types of instruments are played in the same way, they all have a very unique sound. The difference between the acoustic and digital piano is that the digital piano has no strings and is an electronic device, the sound created is supposed to be the same as the acoustic piano.

However, they are all classed as a percussion instrument, but the acoustic is both classed as a string and percussion instrument. There are many places that could help start the learning process of playing the piano. If you are looking for an online space, then you will feel at home if you interact with the experts at LVL music academy.

The digital piano has no strings and when played, it gets played through an amplifier. Although the digital piano is designed to copy the original sound of the famous and brilliant acoustic piano it has a very different sound.

Many musicians would argue that the acoustic piano has a better sound quality. Although the digital piano is replacing its predecessor, this is mainly due to the cost and value of the acoustic piano. The MIDI (musical instrument digital interface) piano however is a piano which is plugged into a computer and used using other software. It is mainly designed for producing and editing or though does have the ability to be played live.

The digital age

The MIDI piano was first introduced to the musical world with the marriage of a computer and a keyboard. The MIDI piano is more designed for home studios, as a MIDI keyboard has less keys and is more compact and obviously has no strings.

Many sound effects in modern films have been created by using a MIDI piano. It is much more than just a piano with all of its capabilities; it is able to produce many different sounds, melodies and can replicate many other instruments, although it will never be able to create the exact sound of the instrument it is mimicking but this is part of the enjoyment of using such a piano. Its diversity and compatibility, and the cost is making it a lot more desirable in modern day music production.

The advent of digital technology really saved some the original piano manufacturers over time. The MIDI piano has changed the way music is recorded and produced. It is now possible to record and produce in the comfort of (literally) a bedroom, it is possible to create all instruments needed to create a whole song.

On an acoustic or digital piano this is not possible. Some digital pianos also have the ability for sound effects. Although the sound effects are built in and not really designed for professional use, it is a fun and entertaining way for non-pros and children to get involved. You never know where it might lead. We all have to start somewhere.

The original acoustic piano is the oldest of the three types of pianos, and due to its original acoustic sound and despite the expense it will always continue to have a place within the music industry.

The life span

The digital and MIDI pianos also have a relatively short life span depending on the quality and how well maintained the pianos are and because technology is always progressing. The acoustic piano however can last generations as it does not need upgrading.

Like any instrument, the acoustic piano still needs to be maintained and looked after but the components in the acoustic piano can be replaced or retuned.

As both the digital piano and MIDI rely on electronic components it is not always possible to replace the components as we all know.

Although they are not as expensive as the acoustic piano, a MIDI or digital could still end up being very expensive over time. This issue is not a problem for an acoustic piano; it really only needs tuning and restoring from time to time which is possible for anyone to do as long as you have a good ear.

So there is no better or worse piano there are all unique in their own right It is just down to individual needs.

