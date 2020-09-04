County opens portal for residents to register storm damage

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has opened the damage assessment portal, which is a tool for gathering data on the damages caused by the severe weather event that resulted in a tornado on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Damage assessment is a critical process that occurs after a severe incident or disaster. Preeti Emrick, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management, emphasizes that “data collection helps determine the severity of impact an incident or disaster has on individuals and communities which can help us prepare for future events.”

Residents and businesses can report any damage that was incurred as a result of the severe weather event by filling out the Anne Arundel County Damage Assessment Data Collection form through September 14, 2020.

Residents are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

Residents can also report damage by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. If after hours, residents should leave a message with their name, number, and the type and amount of damage incurred.

An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected] . TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

