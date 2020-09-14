--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
County Councilman Pruski tests positive for COVID-19

| September 14, 2020, 03:19 PM

Anne Arundel County Councilman Andrew Pruski, District 4

Anne Arundel County Counciman Andrew Pruski has tested positive for COVID-19 he said in a statement.  The Councilman said he was tested out of an abundance of caution and is currently isolating himself from his family and others. He was asymptomatic.

He has been working with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to facilitate contact tracing for any individuals with whom he may have been in contact .

Pruski’s family has also been tested and are awaiting the results of their test and are quarantining until the results are returned.

