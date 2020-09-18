County aging council seeks new members

The Anne Arundel County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is seeking interested individuals to serve on the Council. Their purpose, is to serve in an advisory capacity to the Department of Aging and Disabilities and the County Executive, which will further the county’s and area agency’s mission of developing and coordinating community based systems of services for all older persons in the planning and service area.

The Council is comprised of a group of county residents who volunteer to serve in an advisory capacity to the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, the County Executive, and other governmental bodies as established under the 1965 Older Americans Act.

The duties and responsibilities of the council includes providing advice on all matters relating to development, administration, and operations conducted under the Area Agency on Aging. This includes goals, objectives, priorities and execution of the Annual Plan. Some other duties include; reviewing and making recommendations on grant proposals when appropriate, evaluating programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging, and providing advice to County officials on any matter relating to older citizens. They also review and comment on community policies, programs and actions which affect older persons with the intent of assuring maximum coordination and responsiveness to older persons, identify gaps in services to older persons and provide recommendations for corrective action, act as advocates for the senior citizens of Anne Arundel County, and attend Advisory Council meetings and actively participate in the deliberations and activities.

Advisory Council meetings are held every second Friday of the month, excluding July and August. They are held virtually on the Zoom platform from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals interested in being considered for membership should send a cover letter and resume to Kaley Schultz at 44 Calvert Street, Annapolis MD 21401 or email at [email protected]. For more information, contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities at 410-222-4464. TTY users should call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

