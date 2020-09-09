Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County plans for virtual Celebration of Philanthropy

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s (CFAAC) Celebration of Philanthropy is going to be a little different this year. In addition to its tradition of honoring five community philanthropists and volunteers, CFAAC has added 15 new categories, creating 20 awards to commemorate the 20th year for CFAAC’s Celebration of Philanthropy. Due to COVID-19-related social distancing and gathering restrictions, the November 5, 2020 award ceremony will be held virtually.

“It is our goal to make the day just as exciting for the awardees and the communities they serve,” said Mary Spencer, President & CEO of CFAAC. “Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the date.”

Awardees in the following five categories will be selected by a committee made up of past Celebration of Philanthropy Award recipients.

Philanthropist of the Year Award – Presented to an individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity who, through direct financial support, has demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility, and whose generosity encourages others to become philanthropic leaders, particularly in Anne Arundel County.

Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award – Presented to a business/corporation that has a proven record of exceptional generosity and demonstrates outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility through direct financial support to nonprofits located in Anne Arundel County. The local company encourages and facilitates employee giving and establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with local nonprofits. The CEO/President will be actively and effectively involved in the success of the company's community giving programs.

Foundation of the Year Award – Presented to a local Foundation (Corporate, Private, or Family) with a proven record of exceptional generosity that, through direct financial support, has demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility and whose generosity encourages others to become philanthropic leaders, particularly in Anne Arundel County.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Presented to an individual with a proven record of volunteerism who, through the donations of time and talent, has played a key role in helping local nonprofit organizations provide services to the community.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award– Presented to a student, elementary school through college age, with a proven record of volunteerism that, through their donations of time and talent, has played a key role in helping local nonprofit organizations provide services to the community.

Awardees in the following 15 categories will be selected by a committee made up of Nonprofit and Community Leaders. Details of each award can be found at cfaac.org/celebration-philanthropy.html.

Boots on the Ground Award

Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy

Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award

Community Collaborators Award

Emerging Philanthropist Award

Innovation Award

Leadership in Philanthropy Award

Legacy Award for Planned Giving

Nonprofit MVP Award

Outstanding Nonprofit Award

Outstanding Professional Fundraiser Award

Outstanding Small Business Award

Outstanding Volunteer Group Award

Outstanding Youth Group Award

Unsung Hero Award

Learn more about the Community Foundation at www.cfaac.org.

