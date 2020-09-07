Children safe after abduction in Padadena, police still searching for suspect

On Friday night, two chidren were abducted as a running vehicle was stolen from a Pasadena gas station.

At about 9:00pm on September 4, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Exxon gas station at 8101 Ritchie Hghway in Pasadena for an abduction.

Content Continues Below

A woman stepped out of her vehile and left it running with her two children, ages 2 and 6 monts, inside. A white male with a plaid long-sleeved shirt got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police from Baltimore and Anne Arundel County searched the area with helicopters and K-9 dogs. The vehicle was discovered a short distance away and the children were fond inside and unharmed.

Below is video surveillance of the suspect:

Eastern District Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB