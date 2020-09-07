--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Children safe after abduction in Padadena, police still searching for suspect

| September 07, 2020, 10:34 AM

Rams Head

On Friday night, two chidren were abducted as a running vehicle was stolen from a Pasadena gas station.

At about 9:00pm on September 4, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Exxon gas station at 8101 Ritchie Hghway in Pasadena for an abduction.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

A woman stepped out of her vehile and left it running with her two children, ages 2 and 6 monts, inside. A white male with a plaid long-sleeved shirt got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police from Baltimore and Anne Arundel County searched the area with helicopters and K-9 dogs. The vehicle was discovered a short distance away and the children were fond inside and unharmed.

Below is video surveillance of the suspect:

Eastern District Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.


Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«