Chesapeake Life Center to host outdoor workshops this fall

Chesapeake Life Center has found new ways to offer its popular community programs, helping people cope with loss by taking them to the great outdoors.

The center is adapting to changing COVID-19 restrictions by planning outdoor activities that allow people to gather in-person while adhering to the safest and strictest guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and the state of Maryland. The number of people who can participate is limited to allow for physical distancing and face masks must be worn at all times.

First on the outdoor calendar is Anne Arundel County Family Day, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the beautiful John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland. This is a free event for families to enjoy a lunch, make a family flag, go on a scavenger hunt, all while learning how grief may look a little different for each family member as well as to other families. This event is suitable for grieving families with children ages 6 to 12.

Two weeks later, adults can join other grievers for Grief Transformed: Walk for Healing. There are many ways to move through grief and loss. Discover what moves you on your grief journey as you join others on a walk through Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland, and allow nature to hold your grief. This is an easy walk on a flat, paved trail. Participants will gather after the walk to share their experience and talk about ways to use nature as a healing force in one’s grief journey. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17 and will begin at the park’s Holly Pavilion. The cost is $10 plus the park entrance fee.

Registration is required for all events and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops.

