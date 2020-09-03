Capital staffers to rally on Labor Day to save local news

The Chesapeake News Guild, representing the unionized staff of the Capital Gazette, has invited readers, elected officials and other journalists to say goodbye to its newsroom, to be closed this year by corporate owner Tribune Publishing.

The Capital newspaper has had a presence in Annapolis since the 1800s. But Tribune, a publicly-traded company, has cited economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic to justify closing the newsrooms in Annapolis (The Capital) and Westminster (Carroll County Times).

The journalists disagree with this decision because they believe that the country needs journalists on the ground, holding institutions accountable more than ever.

The Capital staff will come together on Labor Day to bid farewell to its newsroom and rally in support of local news along with Carroll County Times and Baltimore Sun journalists.

Staff will be removing their belongings and equipment from The Capital office; loading up their cars; and then parading their new mobile offices through the city.

The car caravan will proceed from their offices on Admiral Cochrane Drive to Riva Road, down West Street and around Church Circle and State Circle to City Dock. There, staff will speak and answer questions.

The Chesapeake News Guild invites readers to cheer on the staff as they make their way around Church and State Circles at approximately 11:45 a.m. and then proceed to City Dock for a press conference.

A press conference will occur from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m at Susan Campbell Park.

