BYU rolls Navy 55-3 as the Midshipmen begin life after Malcolm Perry with worst loss since 2001

Navy and BYU met for the third time in their histories, and the first time since 1989. Navy lost 31-10 that night after an opening 77-yard touchdown drive. Last night BYU sank Navy 55-3 in an eerily quiet home opener behind a 580-yard offensive day while Navy goes back to the drawing board.

We knew it would be a difficult transition after the human highlight reel that was Malcome Perry made his way to south beach to join the Miami Dolphins, but no one saw this coming.

BYU was supposed to be a threat in the air. Their high powered passing attack wildly heralded as one of the best, but their victory came with an even attack of rushing and passing. They had 301 yards rushing on 49 rushing attempts and scored five of their seven TDs on the ground.

Navy struggled to get anything going offensively or defensively. They could only amass a little over 100-yards rushing and could not find their way into the endzone at all. The Mid’s 149-yards of total offense is their worst showing since 2012 (San Jose State). This 52 point spread marks the 4th largest spread of points in Navy history going back to 1891. The largest spread was in a 70-7 loss to Georgia Tech on September 8, 2001.

“That game was 1,000-percent my fault. Obviously, we weren’t prepared. One team was prepared very well. BYU played great,” said Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, “We weren’t prepared because I didn’t have us prepared and that is the bottom line.”

Navy made changes to their depth chart right up to the week leading to the season opener. Originally, sophomore QB Perry Olsen was slated as the heir apparent to take over offensive coordinator Ivan Jasper’s triple-option offense.

As the season opener approached, the team decided to go with their senior Dalen Morris.

Footwork and a strong throwing arm won him the job, but there was little in regards to experience from either QB. Notably, Navy also did not practice with full contact. When asked if there would be changes to practice moving forward, Coach Ken hinted that they may need to make changes.

“I need to talk to the doctors and see what we can do; what we are allowed to do,” Said Coach Ken, “It is hard to tackle dummies and block guys and try to play guys live.”

While the team failed in almost every aspect of the game, the most jarring element was the game day experience.

I usually drive into Annapolis and see thousands of fans tailgating and walking around the area. Traffic cops and other support staff were keeping the cars moving and the pedestrians safe. Today, I didn’t even hit a redlight coming across Taylor Ave.

I walked around the concourse while the teams were warming up. You could barely tell there was a nationally televised, out of conference game happening. There was no fanfare, no smell of hot dogs and burgers on the grill.

I was then sent to the press box. What was usually a crowded, bustling room filled with energy and passion for football, the press box was dwindled down to 50% capacity. The average flow in the press box is busy, to say the least. People recording radio spots, writers typing and people talking about the action of the day around college football.

We chat about that experience here!

Monday felt lonely, but at least we had football.

Navy retakes the field on Saturday, September 19th, at noon when they travel to Tulane and try to right the ship. From there it is out to Colorado for the first game of the Commander In Cheif’s Trophy with Air Force on October 3rd. And then back at home on October 10th to take on the Temple Owls in conference play. And remember, for that Temple game, there is the #GoldenGoat challenge. Look for it.

