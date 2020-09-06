Bud Light brings the #GoldenGoat to Annapolis

Bud Light, Katcef Brothers, Inc. andare bringing the Golden Goat to Annapolis this fall. So just what IS the Golden Goat?

With COVID having us all cooped up and not enjoying the things we typically enjoy, Katcef Brothers decided to bring some fun to the area with the help of Bud Light. They have planted a dozen golden goats in local bars and restaurants throughout the Annapolis area and if you spot it, you might win–and there may even be some free swag from yor favorite bartender.

The game is simple. If you spot the goat, snap a picture of it and post that picture on social media (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter), tag @BudLight and use the #GoldenGoat hashtag.

After every Annapolis home football game this season (with no high school sports, we’re going with college level) we will select a winner that will be entered into a drawing for the Ultimate Bud Light Tailgate! With only five home games, the odds are pretty good!

It’s a no-cost, fun way to get out of the house and celebrate the return of college sports, and enjoy a favorite brew in your favorite establishment!

More details and participating venues can be found here.

Good luck. And remember, the first game is TOMORROW night!

