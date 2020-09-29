Brooks Schandelmeier selected to represent Annapolis’ Ward 5

Back in March, former Alderman Marc Rodriguez handed a resignation letter to Annapolis Mayor Buckley and members of the City Council. The first-term Alderman had accepted a job in Portland, Oregon. After some discussion, the Mayor asked Rodriquez to rescind the resignation and remain on the Council to help with the approaching pandemic.

In August, Rodriguez re-submitted his resignation and it was accepted avoiding the need to hold an election to replace him. Instead, the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee is tasked with making an appointment to fill the seat.

Tonight, in an online meeting, the committee heard introductions from three candidates as well as their answers to seven questions which were released well in advance of the meeting.

Here are the 7 questions that will be asked of each candidate: pic.twitter.com/5erS2iXLYq — Brooks DuBose (@b3dubose) September 28, 2020

The three candidates included Brooks Schandelmeier, 30, works in health care policy and was formerly a bartender and member of a local comedy troupe, has been very active in Democratic politics for several years including the President of the Annapolis Dems and an executive position on the Anne Arundel Central Democratic Commmitee. He filed to run for delegate in the past and rescinded the filing ahortly thereafter. He also applied to replace Michael Busch after the Speaker’s seat was vacated upon his death. Schandelmeier has significant support from the local unions and several elected democratic offic holders including Alderwomen Elly Tierney and Sheila Finlayson.

Henry Green, 64, is a retired pastor from Heritage Baptist Church and has been active in Democratic poliical circles for many years. He has previously run for Delegate and sits on the Board of Carefirst Blue Cross-Blue Shield. Green was a member of former-Governor Martin O’Malley’s transition team. He submitted endoresement letters from former-Speaker Mike Busch’s widow, Cindy Busch; former Mayor Josh Cohen; Gail Smith, a longtime aide to Speaker Busch and Mayor Cohen, as well as Annapolis Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson.

The third candidate, Maria Casasco, 70, who has liven in the community the longest. She is a retired Hispanic Liaison for Anne Arundel County and served under both Democratic and Republican County Executives. In a ward that has a significant Hispanic population, Casasco is the only Hispanic candidate having immigrated from Argentina in 1988. She submitted letters of endorsement from most of the Hispanic churches and Latino/a organiations in the area. She is active in outreach to the Latino/a community and currently serves on the Board of the Centro deAyuda.

In the end, Brooks Schandelmeier was selected and his name will be presented to Mayor Buckley. It is presumed that he will be sworn in at the next City Council Meeting which is on Tuesday, September 28, 2020. Schandelmeier will serve out the remainder of Rodriguez’ term and will run as an incumbent in the Priimary and General elections in 2021.

The selection took four rounds of voting. Rounds 1 and 2 saw each candidate tied with three votes a piece. Round 3 saw Schandelmeier with 4 votes, Casasco with 3 and Green with 2; and the lowest vote getter was eliminated. In the fourth and final round, Schandelmeier received 5 votes to Casasco’s 3. Five votes was required to secure the appointment.

