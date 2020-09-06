Brian Griffiths launches The Duckpin Podcast

Veteran Podcaster Brian Griffiths has launched his new show, The Duckpin Podcast.

The Duckpin Podcast talks with people from a local, state, and national perspective who are making things happen. Guests include political candidates, political operatives, policy experts, and leading figures and thinkers from sports, entertainment, culture, and more.

The Duckpin Podcast is hosted by Brian Griffiths, Founder and CEO of The Duckpin. A fifteen year veteran of online media, Mr. Griffiths was co-host of Red Maryland Radio, Maryland’s top political podcast, for nine years. He also created, produced, and hosted The Air Raid for five years. Mr. Griffiths is also a columnist for The Capital in Annapolis, MD. His work has previously appeared at The Baltimore Sun and the Maryland Reporter. He has also been a frequent guest on WBAL and WEAA radio.

The podcast is available on YouTube; the audio version is available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, Anchor, Google Podcast, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public, Breaker, or wherever podcasts are available.

In the first episode, Griffiths talks with education expert Andy Smarick about public schools in the time of the Coronavirus. Smarick is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where his work focuses on education, civil society, and the principles of American conservatism. He was confirmed by the Maryland State Senate in March 2020 for a term on the Maryland Higher Education Commission. He is a former president of the Maryland State Board of Education.

The highlights of the first show (below) include:

The impact of the coronavirus on public schools.

How the pandemic will affect the achievement gap between high-performing and low-performing schools.

How public school systems may adjust their thinking.

The debate around the creation of learning pods.

How will the pandemic impact the policy debate surrounding charter schools and school vouchers?

What will public education look like in the post-pandemic environment?

What will the impact of the pandemic be on the Kirwan Commission recommendations and funding?

