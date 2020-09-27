BONUS PODCAST: Wilma Lee, a bright light in a COVID-19 world

You may have noticed a new boat down on City Dock in Annapolis. It is the 80-year old WIlma Lee, an historic skipjack originally built on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and now back home at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

She is available for public sails, education, private charters all highlighting the culture, history, and people of the Chesapeake Bay.

Have a listen as we speak with Alice Estrada, the President and Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park about the newest gem in Annapolis.

Have a listen!

And check out our photos here!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB