BONUS PODCAST: Wilma Lee, a bright light in a COVID-19 world

| September 27, 2020, 10:41 AM

You may have noticed a new boat down on City Dock in Annapolis. It is the 80-year old WIlma Lee, an historic skipjack originally built on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and now back home at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

She is available for public sails, education, private charters all highlighting the culture, history, and people of the Chesapeake Bay.

Have a listen as we speak with Alice Estrada, the President and Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park about the newest gem in Annapolis.

Have a listen!

And check out our photos here!

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

