BONUS PODCAST: Wilma Lee, a bright light in a COVID-19 world
You may have noticed a new boat down on City Dock in Annapolis. It is the 80-year old WIlma Lee, an historic skipjack originally built on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and now back home at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.
She is available for public sails, education, private charters all highlighting the culture, history, and people of the Chesapeake Bay.
Have a listen as we speak with Alice Estrada, the President and Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park about the newest gem in Annapolis.
Have a listen!
And check out our photos here!
