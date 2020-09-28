--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: The Hydroxylator: Keeping you safe at Rams Head On Stage

| September 28, 2020, 06:19 PM

Rams Head

NOTE:  This podcast was recorded prior to County Executive Pittman allowing indoor concerts.

When I first heard the word “hydroxylator,” I was thinking it was something that Doc Brown from Back to the Future may have invented. But I was wrong!

The Hydroxylator is an invention created here in Annapolis by AC Beverage to help their customers get back in business as fast and safely as possible. The Hydroxylator takes distilled water, runs it through a metal screen and then a light, creatng hydrogen dioxide that is ionized and is continuously distributed into the air of a venue to kill the COVID-19 germs. I thought it was a pretty big reach for a company that manufacturers beer distribution systems, but I was wrong!

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

We sat down with Charlie Kleinrichert the founder of AC Beverage and Kyle Muehlhauser the owner of Rams Head On Stage which is one of the region’s early adopters of the technology along with Bay RIdge Wine & Spirits and Adam’s Ribs.

As you begin to see these around, now you know the science behind it!

Have a listen:

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«