BONUS PODCAST: Football, Golden Goats, and Global Beer Responsible Day

When you are tired of Zoom podcasts and the weather is beautiful and there is a big picnic table outside–you get together in PERSON and record a beercast!

This week, Cassie, Lauren and Bill from Katcef Brothers Inc. are in the flesh and we relish getting socially distant together!

What’s on tap this month? Football, seltzers and the warning that there will be peppermint and gingerbread flavored ones on the horizon (yuk). Bud Light Platinum now has a seltzer too along with an alcohol free Bud Zero.

We also touch base on the Golden Goat Ultimate Bud Light Tailgate Giveaway. Details are right here and the odds are good!

Despite the lack of events, there is a lot going on in the world of beer. And speaking of events–the Military Bowl tells us that they are planning to move forward so … stay tuned!

Have a listen!

