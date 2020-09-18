--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Football, Golden Goats, and Global Beer Responsible Day

| September 17, 2020, 08:00 PM

Rams Head

When you are tired of Zoom podcasts and the weather is beautiful and there is a big picnic table outside–you get together in PERSON and record a beercast!

This week, Cassie, Lauren and Bill from Katcef Brothers Inc. are in the flesh and we relish getting socially distant together!

What’s on tap this month? Football, seltzers and the warning that there will be peppermint and gingerbread flavored ones on the horizon (yuk). Bud Light Platinum now has a seltzer too along with an alcohol free Bud Zero.

We also touch base on the Golden Goat Ultimate Bud Light Tailgate Giveaway.  Details are right here and the odds are good!

Despite the lack of events, there is a lot going on in the world of beer.  And speaking of events–the Military Bowl tells us that they are planning to move forward so … stay tuned!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«