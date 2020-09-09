--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: COVID-19 and the retail landscape. It’s likely vastly different than you imagine.

| September 08, 2020, 08:45 PM

Restaurants are not the only businesses struggling.  Retail is facing some significant challenges. We have seen large and small stores close with and without notice, and there are more to come. What does the future look like?

So, we asked Brian Marks, JD, PhD. Dr. Marks is a nationally known expert in retail bankruptcies, unemployment, and the the recent PPP loans. He is the Executive Director  of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program and the Coordinator of the Pompea College of Business at New Haven University. 

His thoughts were sobering and if you thought retail would return to “normal,” you are wrong. If you are a business owner who thinks it is all under control–you probably need to listen.

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

