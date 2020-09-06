BONUS PODCAST: A peek inside policing both here and far with Retired Chief Tim Altomare

About a month ago, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare retired abruptly. Nationally and locally, the BLM movement was growing, there were calls to defund the police, and cops in general were no longer perceived as the helpers, but the bad guys.

We talk with the Chief about his retirement, about policing today, how to stay safe when you have an issue with the police, and a whole lot more!

This is the Chief’s first interview since retiring and he is pretty vocal about what is happening in our County as well as our nation.



You can follow the Chief on Twitter at @ChiefAlto_ret

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB