BONUS PODCAST: A peek inside policing both here and far with Retired Chief Tim Altomare

| September 06, 2020, 01:38 PM

Ret. Chief Timothy Altomare addresses media in response to two Anne Arundel County police officers being shot.

About a month ago, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare retired abruptly. Nationally and locally, the BLM movement was growing, there were calls to defund the police, and cops in general were no longer perceived as the helpers, but the bad guys.

We talk with the Chief about his retirement, about policing today, how to stay safe when you have an issue with the police, and a whole lot more!

This is the Chief’s first interview since retiring and he is pretty vocal about what is happening in our County as well as our nation.

You can follow the Chief on Twitter at @ChiefAlto_ret

