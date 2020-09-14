Are you using video to boost your business?

Now more than ever, small businesses need to know the many benefits of video marketing and its reach. These days more and more people are switching from conventional marketing strategies to modern techniques which has led to a unique hybridized style that combines the best of both worlds. For instance, an increasing number of businesses rely on email marketing with embedded videos to boost sales.

Similarly, video marketing has moved from strength to strength and is today an industry-wide practice. Today, most businesses are recognizing the manifold opportunities that manifest from a simple yet effective video marketing strategy.

Especially now, video marketing has far-reaching benefits for small businesses, but many businesses tend to neglect their own marketing strategies due to budgetary constraints. Despite being aware of its benefits, features, and all other ancillary notions, people have an inhibition towards promoting their small business. Often this reluctance stems from the cost of promoting their business. And, most businesses will underestimate the value and quantity of what they can promote.

Content Continues Below

However, video marketing ensures that you can highlight the minute details and nuances of your business and attract sales. And the budget does not need to be broken. Your phone camera and free online video editing software are the only requirements for any video marketing campaign.

With the following tricks, you can easily ensure a successful video marketing campaign to boost small businesses’ sales.

Make A Sharp Intro Video

A sharp intro video does for your business what a business card wouldn’t. A sharp and interesting intro video tells your prospects about you, your company, your brand, and all other ancillary details. The prospect would just have to see the video and get acquainted with what you do and how it impacts his life.

New customers are wary in general. Think of this as a way to break that down and to immediately familiarize your prospect with you and your company. An intro video removes that barrier. From a marketing perspective, an intro video is crucial for the generation of ‘hot leads.’

Involve your Customers

As a small business, you may be reluctant to hire professional models and shoot a professional ad campaign because of the costs. Understandable. There is no harm in prioritizing finances over aesthetics. A different video marketing style can allow you to get your satisfied customers to do your bidding. By asking your customers to send you video clips about their experiences, you can save costs while offering the best type of referral-one with personal experience. A bonus benefit is that it builds your relationship with your customers by making them feel recognized and a part of your business. It is a win-win situation for both.

Look To Popular Influencers

Most small businesses are often concerned about how they can market themselves and save costs simultaneously. Thus, the first step could be partnering with Instagram influencers.

The foremost tips for Instagram marketing are to engage such influencers who have large followings on social media. Influencers today occupy an important spot within the consumer’s minds because of the feeling of shared experiences.

Any follower of an influencer feels a bond or connection with the influencer and so the influencer’s word tends to be more trusted and accepted. An influencer acts like a celebrity endorsement, only more effective and much less costly.

Show Off Your Workplace

Today, video marketing has obtained cult status and is always reinventing itself. As a result, many distinct modes of video marketing have emerged. Facebook and Instagram Live videos, Ask Me Anything Videos, Live Chats have made real-time videos possible and plausible.

Many companies ask their employees to go live on special occasions to showcase the company culture and give viewers a “behind the scenes peek” into your business. For instance, video of Google’s Thanksgiving Day celebrations went viral. The employee had shot an Instagram Live video of the amazing stress-free environment at the company.

Similarly, you, too, can think of ingenious ways to reach out to people and showcase the cultural ethos at the workplace.

Share Your Story

As a small business, your primary focus is to widen your reach and get more recognition in people’s minds. Brand recognition is a relative term that is dependent on your public perception.

A video that displays your struggles, origin, and values is a great way to get people to know you. People-oriented marketing strategies work much better when put up against sales-oriented strategies.

This is because a prospect seeks to find a connection with you on some level before placing their trust in your brand. Videos that try to establish an emotional connection with the target audience are the best ways to promote your business.

From a financial angle, your investment in such video marketing is minimal, and the effectiveness is maximized. But, it does require you to step in front of the camera and tell your story.

In The End

It is imperative to understand that budget concerns may play heavy on a business owner’s mind, but it should not get in the way of innovation. A constant effort must be made for newer and more unique ways to reach customers.

Video marketing is one. The industry itself is rooting for videos, you might be surprised that video marketing is rooting for you as well!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA