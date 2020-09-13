Anne Arundel County Preparedness Month – Week 2: Personal preparedness

Personal preparedness is about having the ability to care for and protect yourself and your family in the immediate aftermath of an emergency or disaster. That means having the supplies, skills, and self-confidence to bounce back from a difficult or life-changing event like a natural disaster. Large-scale events, like hurricanes, can cause widespread destruction and long-lasting power outages, disrupt supply chains, and strain public health and health care systems.

Be prepared with nonperishable food, safe water, basic supplies, and the personal items you’ll need to protect yourself and your family until help arrives. The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management encourages you to keep COVID-19 in mind, when revising or making your plan for you and your loved ones, including your pets. Remember to practice physical distancing and adhering to additional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to keep you and others safe from COVID-19.

When access to resources and the availability of services is limited, it is important to have an emergency supplies kit, therefore the topics for this week are as follows:

Monday, September 14, 2020 – What is Personal Preparedness?

● Personal preparedness is ensuring you have all the necessary items and plans in place that you could not do without during an emergency.

● Stay current! Ensure to update your supplies every six (6) months and/or as the needs of your family change. Remove, use, and replace any food and water, prescription medications, and supplies before they expire.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Practical Skills

● Learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) until help arrives. If performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

● Get involved with the Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAA CERT) to learn emergency preparedness and response skills.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Prescriptions

● Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about creating an emergency supply of essential medications.

● An up-to-date list of all prescription medications that also includes information on diagnosis, dosage, frequency, medical supply needs, and known allergies.

● Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Personal Needs

● Personal needs are the basic necessities, items, supplies, equipment, and tools that you need to protect your physical, mental, and emotional health and safety in an emergency.

● Nonperishable and ready-to-eat food, including specialty foods—such as nutrition drinks and ready-to-feed formula—for infants, people with dietary restrictions, food allergies and sensitivities, and medical conditions such as diabetes.

Friday, September 18, 2020 – Power Sources

● Emergency lighting, such as a flashlight, head lamp, or battery-powered lantern with extra batteries in common sizes, such as AA and AAA.

● Car charger(s), power banks, and adapters for home use equipment and devices.

● A generator with at least 20 feet of extension cord(s) rated for outdoor use and enough fuel to keep it running.

Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Documentation / Paperwork

● Get copies and maintain electronic versions of vital records and important documents and store them on a password encrypted flash drive.

● Cash in small denominations and coins in case ATMs and pay-at-the-pump gasoline systems are out of order.

● Pet owners: Make copies of important veterinary records, such as a rabies certificate, vaccinations, prescriptions, a recent photograph of your pet(s), and microchip registration information (e.g., microchip number, and name and number of the manufacturer).

An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected] . TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

