Anne Arundel County Preparedness Month – Week 1: Pandemic planning

The month of September is recognized as National Preparedness Month and the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management wants to help residents prepare for all different types of disasters.

Due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Emergency Management has decided to take this initiative virtual by offering virtual events and preparedness tips every week throughout the month. This week is designed to help you and your family plan for and respond to pandemics by reviewing the following topics:

Monday, September 7, 2020 – Influenza Types

● The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies the four different types of Influenza viruses as A, B, C, and D.

● Influenza A and B viruses cause seasonal epidemics known as Flu Season.

● Influenza C infections generally cause mild illness and are not thought to cause human flu epidemics.

● Influenza D viruses primarily affect cattle and are not known to infect or cause illness in people

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Past Pandemics

● The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.

● The 1968 influenza pandemic was caused by an influenza A (H3N2) virus and continues to circulate worldwide as a seasonal virus. The estimated number of deaths was 1 million worldwide and about 100,000 in the United States.

● The 2009 novel influenza A (H1N1) pandemic emerged in the United States and spread quickly across the United States and the world. The estimated number of deaths was between 151,700 – 575,400 worldwide and about 12,469 deaths in the United States.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – COVID-19 Overview

● People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

○ Fever or chills

○ Cough

○ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

○ Fatigue

○ Muscle or body aches

○ Headache

○ New loss of taste or smell

○ Sore throat

○ Congestion or runny nose

○ Nausea or vomiting

○ Diarrhea

● Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

○ Trouble breathing

○ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

○ New confusion

○ Inability to wake or stay awake

○ Bluish lips or face

● Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, but older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.

Thursday, September 10, 2020 – COVID-19 Go-Kit

● Go-kits are pre-stocked bags that can be picked up and taken anywhere in the event of an emergency. The idea is to stock these kits with your family’s essential items. When putting together a go-kit, don’t forget to add COVID-19 essentials like hand sanitizer, washable face masks, disinfecting wipes, soap, and extra water to your go-kits.

Friday, September 11, 2020 – Planning for a Pandemic

● Store additional supplies of food and water in your go kit.

● Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 – During a Pandemic

● Follow public health guidance on using and drinking tap water during a pandemic. Americans can continue to use and drink tap water as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

● Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

● Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

● Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected] . TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

