Anne Arundel County Police are just playing around

This past Monday, September 28, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s youth activities staff and bike patrol officers participated in a bike rodeo and bike ride with kids from the our community.

The event took place at the newly created trail head of the South Shore trail on Millersville Road and educated the kids on the importance of wearing a helmet, bike etiquette, road sign familiarization, and recreational trail riding.

A small biking course was set up in the parking lot teaching kids to utilize crosswalks, stop at stop signs, establish riding accuracy, and how to give hand directional signals. The group then completed a two mile bike ride together with members of the police department on the recreational South Shore trail.

The session ended with the participants and officers enjoying lunch and getting to know each other.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB