--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Police are just playing around

| September 30, 2020, 06:35 PM

Rams Head

This past Monday, September 28, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s youth activities staff and bike patrol officers participated in a bike rodeo and bike ride with kids from the our community.

The event took place at the newly created trail head of the South Shore trail on Millersville Road and educated the kids on the importance of wearing a helmet, bike etiquette, road sign familiarization, and recreational trail riding.

A small biking course was set up in the parking lot teaching kids to utilize crosswalks, stop at stop signs, establish riding accuracy, and how to give hand directional signals. The group then completed a two mile bike ride together with members of the police department on the recreational South Shore trail.

The session ended with the participants and officers enjoying lunch and getting to know each other.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«