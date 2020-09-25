Anne Arundel County Fire Department on scene of fatal fire in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is on the scene of a fatal fire in the 800 block of Generals Highway in Millersville.

Just after 10:30AM on Sepember 25, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a dwelling fire in the 800 block of Generals Highway in Millersville.

Arriving crews were met with fire coming from the basement and they attempted to mount an interior attack on the fire. Within 20 minutes, the building began to partially collapse and crews were ordered to evacuate and continue supression from the exterior.

Just after 11:00AM crews located and removed occupant from the home who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

@AACoFD on location of a working fire. 800 Block of Generals Hwy, Crownsville. Generals Hwy is closed between Veterans & Indian Landing Road. PIO on location. pic.twitter.com/Vpf0ktmhvP — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 25, 2020

@AACoFD call received at 1035am. Heavy fire still at this time. Working Fire Dispatch and 2 Tanker Task Forces Requested. Defensive Operations at this time. Report of one resident trapped. PIO on Location. pic.twitter.com/ENDeFjxOUR — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 25, 2020

This story will be updated.

