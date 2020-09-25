--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Fire Department on scene of fatal fire in Millersville

| September 25, 2020, 11:54 AM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is on the scene of a fatal fire in the 800 block of Generals Highway in Millersville.

Just after 10:30AM on Sepember 25, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a dwelling fire in the 800 block of Generals Highway in Millersville.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Arriving crews were met with fire coming from the basement and they attempted to mount an interior attack on the fire. Within 20 minutes, the building began to partially collapse and crews were ordered to evacuate and continue supression from the exterior.

Just after 11:00AM crews located and removed  occupant from the home who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»