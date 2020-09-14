Annapolis man arrested twice in one hour in two separate incidents
The Annapolis Police Department arrested an Annapolis man for shoplifting. Twice. In one hour.
According to a police report, the 25-year old man was initially arrested at 8:1am on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for stealing laundry detergent from the CVS on South Cherry Grove Road.
He was charged and released.
At 9:03am on Sunday, police responded to the Safeway on Forest Drive for a shoplifting incident. The SAME suspect was identified in this incident.
This time, we was arrested, charged, , processed and released on his own recognizance.
