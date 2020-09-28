Annapolis launches hub to locate small businesses

The City of Annapolis’s Office of Economic Development and Office of Information Technology’s GIS division recently launched the “ Come Back Annapolis Small Business Recovery Hub ,” an interactive map and resource tool that allows business owners to create and manage public business listings while making it easier for residents to shop, dine, and stay local.

“Local small businesses are what make Annapolis unique and so special to visitors. They are the heartbeat of our City,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “They provide economic activity, arts, entertainment, culture, and jobs. This interactive tool will make it easier for residents and visitors to find and support these local gems.”

Content Continues Below

The program is free to both businesses for the signups and residents to use as a tool. Businesses located within the City of Annapolis are encouraged to join the program, where they can share modified hours, special offers, and even advertise employment opportunities.

Visitors to the site can find important small business resources including links to the Annapolis Small Business Recovery Task Force, COVID-19 Business Resources, Recovery Districts and Zones, and Frequently Asked Questions.

For more information visit comeback.annapolis.gov.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB